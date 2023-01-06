Kenny Omega Talks About Possibly Defending IWGP U.S. Title In AEW

Could “The Cleaner” defend his newly won IWGP United States Championship in All Elite Wrestling?

Kenny Omega spoke about this possibility, as well as his thoughts on a potential showdown against Shingo Takagi, during a recent Tokyo Sports interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he wants to defend the belt in AEW as well as NJPW: “I want to [defend the belt] either [in] New Japan or AEW. When I was the US champion, I did a lot of defenses in Japan. So I want to do it not only in the United States, but also in Japan.”

On wanting to face Shingo Takagi: “Someday, I want to try with Shingo Takagi. Kenny & Keisuke Ishii and Takagi & YAMATO, [which took place] at DDG (Osaka on June 5, 2012) before I went to New Japan for the first time, are great. It was an interesting match. Ever since then, I thought I would be able to have a good singles match with him,” Kenny said. “I didn’t have a chance when I was in New Japan, but now Takagi is also on top. I think it’s the best timing.”

Check out the complete Kenny Omega interview by visiting Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.