Kenny Omega Talks Possibly Facing Bryan Danielson In A Rematch

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to his stream on Twitch to talk about a number of topics including possibly facing “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson in a rematch and how different it would be from their first encounter.

Omega said, “Even though my first match with Danielson, I’m really proud of that match, and that was a real fun one. I feel like now that we’ve seen our fair share of stuff and we’ve both been through the ringer a little bit, a second match with us in AEW will probably be visually a lot different and that stakes would be a lot different. I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. That could be something that, at least for me, something would transcend another day at the office.“

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)