Kenny Omega Tells Japanese Star to Ignore “Pathetic” People on Social Media

On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Japanese wrestling star Miyu Yamashita will take on Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship. Yamashita posted the following about the match on Twitter.

“Some of you might say ‘who the hell?’ but I’m not afraid because I’ve been fighting in Japan among the best team. I’ve always strived to be One of a Kind, because only I am me. I will win this fight MY way and become #AEW Champion.”

Kenny Omega replied to Yamashita, writing, “Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all ‘fans’ on social media can be. Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you.”