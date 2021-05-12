Kenny Omega To Appear On AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW has announced that World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on tonight’s Dynamite. Omega will be there to address the winner of Pac vs. Orange Cassidy, which will be to determine his world championship challenger for the Double Or Nothing PPV on 5/30.

Here is the updated AEW line up for tonight-

-Orange Cassidy vs. PAC. Winner faces Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Omega will address the winner after the match tonight

-Jon Moxley defends the IWGP U.S. Championship vs. Yuji Nagata

-Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship vs. Miro

-Young Bucks defend the AEW Tag Team Championship vs. SCU

-Cody Rhodes has a Double or Nothing announcement to make

-Coronation Ceremony for The Pinnacle

-Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

-Jim Ross interviews Britt Baker

-Thunder Rosa will be in action

Join us here on PWMania for the latest AEW updates, and for full Dynamite coverage later on at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.