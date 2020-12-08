Kenny Omega To Appear On Impact Tonight

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature the first look at new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Omega will be featured in a pre-taped segment with Impact Co-Vice President Don Callis, who is working as his manager now. Impact released a promo for the segment, which you can see below.
The following has been announced for tonight’s Impact show, which will be the go-home episode for Saturday’s Final Resolution event:
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appears with Don Callis
* Eric Young vs. Cody Deaner
* TJP vs. Brian Myers
* Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander
* Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament Match: Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo
