Kenny Omega Victorious In Ring Return At Wrestle Dynasty

Kenny Omega made his highly anticipated return to the ring at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, marking his first match since December 2023. Omega, who had been sidelined due to diverticulitis and underwent surgery, faced Gabe Kidd in a hard-fought contest.

In his return bout, Omega secured the victory with a Kamigoye followed by his signature One-Winged Angel. This marks his first match since defeating Ethan Page on the December 5, 2023, episode of AEW Collision.

Omega’s time on the road with AEW has been limited this past year due to his health challenges, but he made his presence felt at Worlds End by presenting the Continental Championship to Continental Classic winner Kazuchika Okada. The moment teased a potential showdown between Omega and Okada at All In: Texas.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Omega back on AEW programming, as he is set to appear on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. His return signals exciting possibilities for the months ahead as Omega looks to reclaim his spot among wrestling’s elite.