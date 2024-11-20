Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd Confirmed For NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty

Kenny Omega is gearing up for his highly-anticipated in-ring return.

“The Cleaner” spoke with the official New Japan Pro Wrestling website for an interview this week, during which he made it clear he’s ready for an in-ring showdown against Gabe Kidd following their NJPW Power Struggle backstage brawl.

“I’ve had time to reflect after Power Struggle, and I feel I would regret not being able to make things right,” Omega said. “I would hate for this situation to cause a rift between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

He added, “So after conversations I’ve had with President Tanahashi and other executives in NJPW, I’ve decided that if New Japan requests it, if Gabe requests it, and if the fans want it, then I will wrestle Gabe Kidd, as a professional at Wrestle Dynasty January 5.”

Check out the complete interview at NJPW1972.com.