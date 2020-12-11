Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann To Happen In 2021?

Impact Wrestling and AEW are reportedly considering a big champion vs. champion match for 2021.

This week’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a segment where Impact World Champion Rich Swann was told by security that he could not go through the parking lot because “the champion” had a list of people who were approved for entry as his bus was parked in the lot, with “the champion” being AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. This upset Swann, who was not allowed to go through the lot.

The parking lot segment was “absolutely” the first step towards a potential Omega vs. Swann match for next year, according to PWInsider. Omega appeared on this week’s Impact, his debut for the company, in the sitdown interview with Executive Vice President Don Callis, hosted by Josh Mathews. The interview included references to Omega being interested in winning some of the gold that Impact has to offer. The Swann segment aired right before the bus interview with Omega.