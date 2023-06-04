Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay 2 Set For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

AEW’s Kenny Omega of The Elite will wrestle at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view event, in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Will Ospreay defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the IWGP US Title number one contender’s tournament at Sunday’s NJPW Dominion to earn a shot at Omega’s title at the upcoming event on June 25. Click here for full results.

Ospreay ended the fight by striking Archer with the hidden blade. After the match, Ospreay addressed Omega, saying he was going to walk to Canada to reclaim the title he lost to Omega at Wrestle Kingdom.

Ospreay advanced to this point by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the semifinals of NJPW Resurgence.

Ospreay has also stated publicly that he wants to wrestle at AEW All In in August at Wembley Stadium.