Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Championship After Help From Don Callis, New Impact/AEW Partnership?

Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship on tonight’s Dynamite show, the Winter Is Coming special.

Impact executive Don Callis was back on Dynamite this week with Omega, doing commentary for the match. Callis later came down to the ring to check on Omega after Moxley suplexed him. Callis took the mic to alert the referee that Omega was hurt and Moxley punched him. The microphone landed in the ring and Omega used that to hit Moxley, then hit his finisher for the championship win.

After the match Callis helped Omega leave with the title as an angry Tony Khan and others watched. Alex Marvez asked Callis what just happened and Callis said everyone can find out on Tuesday on AXS TV, which was a plug for Impact. It’s now believed that there is new AEW/Impact partnership and Omega will make his Impact debut next Tuesday.

