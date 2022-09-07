Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room.

An update on the situation was provided by SI.com on Wednesday morning, which noted the following:

“Punishment for that backstage fight, Sports Illustrated has learned, will include suspensions for every person involved. The list of those receiving suspensions includes Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler. Multiple sources have shared that Punk and Ace Steel will either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of Wednesday.”

According to the website, CM Punk met with AEW President Tony Khan on Tuesday to discuss the status of Punk’s employment with the company as well as how a “exit could be handled” in the event that it occurs. It was also stated that, according to sources, an external investigation by a third party is currently being conducted into the altercation that occurred backstage.

