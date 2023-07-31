Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh Set For AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the milestone 200th episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this Wednesday night, August 2, 2023 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, a big featured Trios bout was announced for the show.

Now official for the 8/2 Dynamite from Tampa is The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in Trios action.

Check out the announcement made by AEW and ROH President Tony Khan regarding the new Trios bout for the special milestone 200th episode of AEW Dynamite via the tweet embedded below.

