This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, episode number 339 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

This week’s show is dubbed “Never Forget Where You Came From” and features All Elite Wrestling action and footage of Kenny Omega’s homecoming in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The official description for the episode reads as follows:

‘Never Forget Where You Came From’ – Being The Elite Ep. 339

Kenny returns home to Winnipeg. Stu Grayson returns. The ELITE & Hangman find themselves on the same side for the first time in years.