Kenny Omega’s AEW’s Suspension Prevented Him From Sending in a TripleMania XXX Promo

This past Saturday night, the AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event took place, however, it did suffer from the absence of AEW’s Thunder Rosa and Kenny Omega. Rosa is sidelined due to an injury. Omega was unable to work the show due to his AEW suspension, as previously stated by Konnan.

Konnan was named AAA Lucha Libre’s head of talent relations at TripleMania, and he was part of an angle in which The Vipers attacked him, only for him to gain his revenge later in the show.

During the show, Konnan revealed that there was one specific talent he wanted to be featured in the program but couldn’t due to legal difficulties, and that was Omega. Konnan proposed having Omega appear on the show by submitting a segment targeted at the winner of the Mega Championship bout between Rey Fenix and El Hijo del Vikingo.

Omega is a former AAA Mega Champion who was forced to relinquish the championship in November 2021 due to injuries. The championship was later won by El Hijo del Vikingo in AAA Triplemania Regia II, therefore it’s a natural storyline for AAA to do between Omega and Vikingo.

Following a backstage confrontation at the AEW All Out pay-per-view-view event, Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Ace Steel were all suspended from AEW. At the media scrum, Punk criticized Colt Cabana, The Bucks, and Hangman Page. There is an ongoing investigation into the fight, and there is no news on when these stars’ suspensions will be lifted.