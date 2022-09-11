Kenny Omega’s Appearance on Swerve City Podcast Postponed Following AEW Suspension

Due to unfortunate circumstances, Kenny Omega’s appearance on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed and will now take place at a later date.

On Saturday, Swerve Strickland shared the news about the postponement of the podcast on his Twitter account. He referred to “unfortunate circumstances” as the reason. The announcement regarding Omega’s participation in the show was made back on August 31.

Swerve explained the reason for the interview’s delay by writing, “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date,” Swerve wrote. “Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future. Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm.”

Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future. Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm. https://t.co/JKp9cL6TqL pic.twitter.com/cpt70S4Bpb — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 10, 2022

After the altercation that took place behind the scenes of AEW All Out between CM Punk and Ace Steel, AEW suspended Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler.

The altercation occurred after Punk made negative comments about Hangman Page and the AEW EVPS during a media scrum.

Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Page and The Dark Order in the tournament finals at All Out to win the AEW World Trios Championships. However, on this week’s episode of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan stripped them of their titles. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El 0 M, and Rey Fenix) won the titles on the same show.