Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel Voted Best Finisher In AEW

AEW recently announced that International Champion Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel finisher was voted the best finishing move in the company. It beat out Will Ospreay’s Hidden Blade in the finals of the Best Finishing Move tournament to earn that honor.

AEW wrote, “Best Bout Machine ✅

AEW International Champion ✅

Best Finishing Move ✅

Congratulations to @KennyOmegamanX as the One Winged Angel stands alone!

Thank you for voting!”