Kenoh And Manabu Soya’s First AJPW Tag Team Title Defense Will Be In Pro Wrestling NOAH

On the March 21st AJPW Dream Power Series 2023 event, the Pro Wrestling NOAH team of Kenoh and Manabu Soya defeated Yuma Aoyagi and Naoya Nomura to become the AJPW World Tag Team Champions.

Immediately after winning the titles, AJPW star Suwama appeared in the ring and challenged the new champions to a title match against him and KONO.

Immediately after winning the titles, AJPW star Suwama appeared in the ring and challenged the new champions to a title match against him and KONO. Suwama stated: "Next, we'll challenge you!" Kenoh responded: "Suwama! You & I are insulated!" Suwama's voice echoed as he shouted for the champs to leave.

After leaving the ring, the new champions headed to the back where Kenoh stated that their first defense of the AJPW World Tag Team Titles against Suwama and KONO will be at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.

After leaving the ring, the new champions headed to the back where Kenoh stated that their first defense of the AJPW World Tag Team Titles against Suwama and KONO will be at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event. Kenoh said: "You did it! Soya! We're the World Tag Team Champs! When we won a weird guy appeared! Suwama! We're insulated from you. The 1st defence will be in the NOAH ring"

There has been no confirmation, as of this writing, which Pro Wrestling NOAH event this AJPW World Tag Team Championship will take place.