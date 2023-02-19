KENTA Crowned NJPW Strong Openweight Champion At Battle In The Valley

Your new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion is KENTA.

KENTA defeated Fred Rosser to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Title on Saturday night’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view. CM Punk was in the audience when KENTA delivered the GTS to Rosser. At the end of the match, KENTA’s Bullet Club stablemate Juice Robinson ran down to hit Rosser with a roll of quarters, allowing KENTA to hit a second GTS for the pin.

KENTA is only the third wrestler to hold the title, so this is his first reign. Rosser defeated inaugural champion Tom Lawlor on the June 25, 2022 episode of NJPW Strong, which was taped on May 15. Rosser held the title for 239 days in a row.

Click here for NJPW Battle in the Valley results. Here are highlights from the match:

Kenta KICKS Fred Rosser over the railing. Doing whatever it takes to win the title. #njbitv pic.twitter.com/N5ohjKqFZ2 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Kenta feels confident he will look TOO SWEET as the new OpenWeight Champ! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/vSEamDVJaX — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Kenta going from the top with the near fall!#njBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/Tia2xNA3JZ — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Fred Rosser grabs the bottom rope to break the hold!#NjBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/LvSMMSmzIw — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

G2S attempt by KENTA as CM PUNK watches 🤣 #njbitv pic.twitter.com/mxvr0OqzZy — Poppin’ Sugar Rubis ♦️ (@madrigrober) February 19, 2023

Juice Robinson makes a surprise return to help fellow Bullet Club member Kenta win the NJPW Strong Title. #njpw #njbitv #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Nkasip0tkJ — InTheKliq (@inthekliq) February 19, 2023

Kenta wins the NJPW Strong title thanks to Juice Robinson. #NJPW #BattleInTheValley pic.twitter.com/xAg1CsGY6Q — Alex @ Battle in the Valley 2/18 (@anamelessrage) February 19, 2023

KENTA JUST WON A BELT WITH CM PUNK IN ATTENDANCE #njBitV pic.twitter.com/tSKMPiPi5C — NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) February 19, 2023