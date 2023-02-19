KENTA Crowned NJPW Strong Openweight Champion At Battle In The Valley

(Photo Credit: @IssitaMarie)

Your new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion is KENTA.

KENTA defeated Fred Rosser to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Title on Saturday night’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view. CM Punk was in the audience when KENTA delivered the GTS to Rosser. At the end of the match, KENTA’s Bullet Club stablemate Juice Robinson ran down to hit Rosser with a roll of quarters, allowing KENTA to hit a second GTS for the pin.

KENTA is only the third wrestler to hold the title, so this is his first reign. Rosser defeated inaugural champion Tom Lawlor on the June 25, 2022 episode of NJPW Strong, which was taped on May 15. Rosser held the title for 239 days in a row.

Click here for NJPW Battle in the Valley results. Here are highlights from the match:

