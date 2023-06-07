KENTA Open To Match With CM Punk At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Fans have begun to speculate on possible matches between CM Punk and NJPW stars, especially since his AEW return on the June 17 episode of AEW Collision will take place a week before the second installment of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Punk will return to the ring, but AEW could increase PPV sales by featuring Punk on the upcoming show.

NJPW’s KENTA is willing to participate in the match as long as the money is right, as his issues with Punk date back several years, when the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion began using the GTS, Go To Sleep, as a finishing maneuver in WWE and now AEW, a move popularized by KENTA in Japan.

Punk has openly credited KENTA with the GTS finisher concept. KENTA has taken shots at Punk on social media when he sees fit.

To KENTA’s credit, when he responded to a fan on Twitter about the potential match, he stated that he would only be open to it if the money was right, as he believes he doesn’t need the match.