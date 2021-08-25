KENTA Reveals That He Tested Positive For Covid-19 and Had Symptoms

NJPW star and former WWE star KENTA revealed on his Instagram story that he tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago:

“I got COVID last few weeks. First of all, I apologize to everyone who had to [change plans] because of me. Fortunately, my symptom was not too bad. Just [had a] fever a few days (102 F) and lost my smell. But now I’m totally fine. And got [a negative test]. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.”

NJPW recently announced that several wrestlers had been pulled from shows due to Covid-19 protocols.

KENTA, who made a few appearances on AEW television earlier this year, teased a match against CM Punk: