KENTA Wins New Japan Cup USA 2020, Calls Out Jon Moxley

KENTA is the winner of the first ever New Japan Cup USA 2020.

The Bullet Club member defeated Jeff Cobb and David Finlay on this weeks’s NJPW Strong program to earn a future opportunity at the IWGP United States championship, which is currently held by AEW world champion Jon Moxley.

After his bout…KENTA grabbed a microphone and called out the Purveyor of Violence, claiming that he is coming for him. He would later repeat the phrase on Twitter by writing, “Hey Jon Moxley I’m coming for YOU. ”

Moxley last appeared for NJPW at New Beginnings in Osaka, where he defeated Minoru Suzuki. Previous reports stated that Moxley would not be able to work NJPW in the states due to his contract with AEW, but with the COVID-19 outbreak affecting travel, we’ll see if President Tony Khan makes an exception.