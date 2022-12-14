Kerry Morton Announces He Has Signed New Contract With NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance won’t be losing Kerry Morton anytime soon.

Son of Ricky Morton of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, announced via social media that he has signed a deal to remain with the NWA.

“Proud to announce, I have extended and signed on board with the National Wrestling Alliance,” he wrote. “Looking forward to 2023 and the future for the NWA.”

Check out the post embedded below courtesy of Kerry Morton’s official Twitter feed.