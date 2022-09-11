Kevin Blackwood Pulled From Tonight’s NJPW Autumn Action Tapings

Kevin Blackwood has withdrawn from the NJPW Strong Autumn Attack tapings scheduled for this today.

It was announced that he would not be participating in the promotion due to personal reasons. After a positive test for COVID-19, AEW’s Eddie Kingston pulled out of the tapings, as was previously mentioned.

The following is the updated card for the taping:

* Homicide and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White and Karl Anderson

* Kevin Knight vs. Ariya Daivari

* Doc Gallows vs. Che Cabrera