Kevin Dunn Didn’t Believe Becky Lynch Was Attractive Enough to Be Champion

After WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn, opposed to the accent of then-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, the hashtag #FireKevinDunn trended in October 2016.

At the time, fans were demanding for his departure because they were concerned that Dunn’s connections to Vince McMahon would lead her push to fail. Lynch responded to Dunn at the time on her Twitter account, writing:

For those who didn't understand my accent what I said was, Smackdown. Alexa. Glasgow. Face. Slapped. Off. Her. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 28, 2016

In addition to her accent, Lynch’s appearance did not meet Dunn’s high standards, according to Leslie Lee of Struggle Session, who spoke with a source who worked with Dunn in the WWE.

In a production meeting that took place in the fall of 2016, Dunn reportedly argued that Lynch was not attractive enough to hold the position.

The source said, “I’ll never forget this weasel telling us that Becky Lynch isn’t good-looking enough.”

This isn’t the first time Dunn has made negative remarks about the appearance of female talent; in fact, Michael Hayes, Vince McMahon, and Dunn were involved in a conversation regarding Kelly Kelly, according to former WWE head writer Alex Greenfield.

Dunn was also doubtful of former WWE star Billy Kay’s future.

