Kevin Dunn Reportedly Spoke During WWE Talent Meeting Before SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H met with WWE talent ahead of this week’s edition of SmackDown in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kevin Dunn also spoke at the meeting, according to Fightful Select, and denied that Vince McMahon will make any creative changes.

Fightful reported the following: “He said that he’d worked for Vince McMahon for 40 years and since coming back Vince hasn’t said a peep to him about making changes. We had heard that Vince had made suggestions regarding other departments, but that it wasn’t implemented.”

Talent is said to be “very concerned” about Vince returning to creative at some point.

In another note related to Vince’s return and Stephanie McMahon’s resignation, Stephanie was said to be “sent word to some departments to say they’re doing things wrong since his return.”