Kevin Dunn Upset Over Spots During WWE Extreme Rules Match

WWE executive Kevin Dunn was upset about all of the spots in the Extreme Rules match between Sasha Banks and Asuka. According to Fightful, Dunn was “set off” by some production errors in the women’s match.

Dunn was reportedly upset after the cameras caught Bayley in spots where they weren’t supposed to. As of this writing, there is no word on which spots he was unhappy with. While the issues weren’t said to be significant, they were enough that Dunn was yelling at people over it for not protecting the talent.