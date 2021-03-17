Kevin Fertig Trademarks Kevin Thorn And Mordecai WWE Ring Names

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Fertig (Kevin Thorn, Mordecai) recently filed to trademark the ring names he used while he was with the company.

Fertig filed to trademark the “Kevin Thorn” name on March 12. He listed the First Use In Commerce date as August 2006. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20060800. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20060800”

Fertig filed to trademark the “Mordecai” name that same day. He listed the First Use date as April 2004, and the First Use In Commerce date as April 2004. The following use description was included with the USPTO filing:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20040400. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20040400”

Fertig also filed to trademark “The Champ Is Home” on March 12. This catchphrase is used in his real estate business with RE/MAX. The First Use In Commerce date listed is January 2018. He included the following use description with this filing:

“IC 036. US 100 101 102. G & S: Real estate agency services; Real estate brokerage; Commercial and residential real estate agency services; Residential real estate agency services. FIRST USE: 20180100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180100”

Fertig first signed a WWE developmental deal in April 2002, using his Seven Thorn gimmick from the indies. He was called up to SmackDown as Mordecai in April 2004, but was later sent back to OVW and then released in July 2005. He then returned to work WWE’s ECW brand as Kevin Thorn in June 2006. He was sent back to developmental in November 2007, shortly after a change to his look. Fertig worked FCW until being offered a new WWE contract in January 2009. He turned that offer down, and was released on January 9, 2009. Fertig has worked a few indie matches since then, but also has a successful career in real estate going. His “The Champ Is Home” line can be seen in his official bio with the RE/MAX Legends Group.