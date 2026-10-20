Kevin Knight Reacts To Being Named One Of AEW’s New Pillars

AEW star and Don Callis Family member Kevin Knight appeared on TMZ Inside the Ropes to discuss various topics, including his reaction to being named one of the company’s new pillars by AEW CEO and President Tony Khan.

Knight said, “Yeah, that means a lot, honestly. Because I’ve been in this company what, a little over a year at this point? And I was on the dual contract. When I first got to AEW, I was mainly New Japan and you know, things happened and I looked up and everything has happened the way it happened.”

On why it impacted him:

“So, the reason why it impacted me, just because I wasn’t one of his first guys that he first signed right off the box. You know, Mercedes was a big name coming from WWE. Thekla was a big name coming out of STARDOM. Kyle has been grinding the last two, three years on TV, and me? I feel like I just got here. So for him to mention me among those names, it’s like, ‘Wow, like he really thinks a lot of me. And for me, I just go out there and do what I’m supposed to, or I just do what I do to my best abilities. And obviously he gravitates to it. So, I’m just like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right, so let me just keep doing it.’”

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