Kevin Knight Vows To Headline PPVs All Over The World In AEW

Kevin Knight has big plans for his future now that he is officially “#AllElite.”

Despite coming up short in his debut against Jay White on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision in Milwaukee, WI., Knight plans to headline pay-per-views all over the world now that he is part of the AEW talent roster.

Knight stated the following in a digital exclusive video released by AEW from backstage at Collision in Milwaukee on 3/29:

“Jay White, you got me tonight,” Knight began. “You got me. I respect that. Not only do I respect your work, I respect what you about to do in that tournament. I hope you’re going to win the whole thing because just know tonight you felt the Jet. Not only did you feel it, the rest of All Elite Wrestling did. The locker room and everybody in the office saw what the Jet was capable of tonight. So tonight, I may not have got the W, But next week, when the Jet comes back, and the next week, the Jet’s going to keep building that confidence. Not only will I be headlining Collision, I’m going to be headlining Dynamite. I’m going to be headlining pay-per-views all over the country, just how the Jet do. Jay White, I’m going to come up for you and the rest of the locker room to see who can really fly with the Jet, because the Jet is too fly.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.