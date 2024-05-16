Kevin Nash Addresses Accusations Of Being Biased When He Criticizes AEW

Some fans have accused Kevin Nash of bias because of his outspokenness about the aspects of AEW that he finds objectionable. During the most recent Kliq This podcast, Sean Oliver read a question from a listener who accused Nash of being “state media” for WWE because they pay him. Nash stated that he is not on WWE’s payroll and is “not so sure” about his bias.

“I’m not on the payroll,” Nash said. “I don’t get a paycheck from the WWE. I get royalties. I sell merchandise. I have a percentage of that. That pays me. I am no way am on their payroll so you don’t know what the f*ck you’re talking about…”

On his two best friends (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) booking the WWE shows, Nash again said, “How do I get paid?”

On being accused of being “state media” for WWE, Nash said the following:

“What I said about R-Truth. Who books him? I don’t think Tony Khan does.” Sean Oliver noted that Nash was critical of WWE’s use of Truth. Nash continued, “I’m not so sure I’m biased. I expect more out of the WWE.”

“What did we say last week? That we weren’t going to pile on anymore on AEW because it was just too easy. Criticizing AEW is too easy so we’re just not doing it.”

Tony Khan was recently asked about Nash’s remarks about Will Ospreay. Khan stated, “I think Kevin Nash was a great wrestler. His opinions on wrestling I’m not sure I agree with them. He’s had some takes on Will Ospreay that I definitely don’t agree with. I’d be remiss if I don’t bring that up. I think Will Ospreay is one of the best young wrestlers in the world. We’re really fortunate to have Will Ospreay in AEW.”

Based on what Nash said on his podcast, it appears that we will not hear much more of his criticism of AEW.