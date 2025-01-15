Kevin Nash Addresses Hulk Hogan’s Mixed Reception At WWE Raw

On the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan’s reception at WWE Raw in Los Angeles, where the wrestling legend was met with boos from the crowd. Hogan’s controversial past, including racially charged comments that resurfaced in 2012, has significantly impacted his legacy. For many younger fans unfamiliar with his earlier career, these remarks have overshadowed his contributions to the industry, leading to the hostile reaction.

Reflecting on the situation, Nash remarked, “Somebody’s gotta be a heel,” implying that Hogan could embrace the crowd’s reaction. He added, “If he wasn’t financially tied to WWE with Real American Beer, the last thing you’d want to do is cut a promo on the crowd with your face on a beer can.” Sean Oliver suggested that Triple H might have understood if Hogan had improvised a heel promo, but Nash dismissed the idea, revealing Hogan’s backstage comment to Jimmy Hart: “Man, you’ve got heat.”

Nash also touched on Hogan’s partnership with WWE through his Real American Beer brand, hinting at plans to feature the beer in creative ways, possibly even on a turnbuckle, similar to how Logan Paul’s Prime energy drink has been integrated.

Discussing Hogan’s health, Nash expressed admiration for his resilience. “Hulk is beat up. He’s a tough motherf**cker. He sucked it up to come out and cut the promo, even though his back was killing him. I felt bad for him, but at least he got a reaction. I saw the hardware they removed from his back. It was insane, the amount of screws and bolts they took out.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Hogan’s appearance and ongoing business ventures with WWE demonstrate his continued presence in the wrestling world, even as his legacy remains a topic of debate.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)