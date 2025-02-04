Kevin Nash Addresses Triple H Heading Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s upcoming entry into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Nash said, “I’m going to go out on a limb for 2025, and I really think that it’s time that my Kliq friend, one of my dearest friends on earth, somebody I consider a brother, Paul Levesque, known as Triple H, 14-time world champion, I think it’s f***ing time due that that man goes into the Hall of Fame.”

On the video where Triple H was told about the induction:

“I’m going out on a limb. He’ll never do it. We’ve been trying to get him to do it. I saw [the video] on the internet. I was so f***ing pissed off that Taker and Shawn took basically…you know what though, if I had to tag in somebody to be in the Kliq to come out with Shawn and put a Kliq guy, I think f***ing [Undertaker] is a pretty, pretty good choice.”

