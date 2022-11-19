Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock Set for Action Movie “Fight Another Day”

Fight Another Day, a new action film produced by Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment, has begun filming in Toronto.

Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) plays “a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.”

Martin Kove (from The Karate Kid), WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, UFC Legend Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell, and former WWE/Impact/UFC star Ken Shamrock round out the cast.

The news was broken by Deadline. The film is directed by James Mark, who also co-wrote it with Matthew K. Nayman. Bruno Marino’s film and television company High Star Entertainment collaborates with Mark’s Kemodo Entertainment to produce it.

Nash has appeared in films such as The Punisher, John Wick, and Magic Mike.