Kevin Nash and Mick Foley React To WWE Banning Third Party Platforms For Their Talents

As noted yesterday here on eWn, many WWE Superstars have taken to social media to comment on WWE’s new policy that bans their Superstars from using third party social platforms, including YouTube, Twitch and Cameo. WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Kevin Nash took to Twitter to react to the news, with Foley saying:

“Banning wrestlers from making extra money on third party deals – twitch, YouTube, cameo – strikes me as a crummy thing to do. Just my opinion.”

Kevin Nash responded to Foley’s comments, saying:

“Especially as 1099 independent contractors. You’re an employee if you have to show up at specific time and are restricted monetary gains in your personal time. Ask for your health insurance coverage and profit sharing.”