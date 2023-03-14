Kevin Nash And Steve Austin Have A Pact To Not Watch AEW Programming

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the following about AEW:

“I just want to go on record today, I have not watched AEW in months. It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he’s not watching it therefore I’m not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it.”

“It’s nothing against any of the talent over there, anybody that does anything over there. It’s just something that we decided. It’s like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn’t change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler. Doesn’t change that at all.”

The Undertaker responded to Kevin Nash’s claim that Austin doesn’t watch AEW earlier this month by tweeting “huge pop!!”

Don't worry he ain't watching — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 4, 2023

Huge pop!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 4, 2023

You can check out the complete podcast below: