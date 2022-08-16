Kevin Nash and X-Pac Give Their Thoughts on This Week’s of WWE RAW

The August 15th 2022 edition of WWE RAW featured matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the show:

“RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have a incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it!”

Fellow Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman also wrote about the show:

“Enjoying Raw..Drew vs KO was really good. Nice to see WRESTLERS having a WRESTLING match in a WRESTLING ring. 👍”

RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have a incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it! — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 16, 2022