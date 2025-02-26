Kevin Nash Believes Jey Uso Should Use ‘Yeet’ Like Hulk Hogan’s Poses

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including Jey Uso’s popular “Yeet” catchphrase and entrance.

Nash said, “The show started off this week, and it seemed almost like they were replaying last week’s show. Jey [Uso], he did his fucking deal, and one of the things I pointed out last week, okay, you either gotta yeet yourself out of a f***ing match at the beginning, or you’re gonna have to learn. If I was Jey, what I would do right now is I would look at the hard camera, I’d do three f***ing yeets, and I would do like Hulk [Hogan], and I would pivot around the ring. I would do three yeets to each f***ing side and I’d go to my f***ing corner and wait for my opponent. You’ve got to start to put that into your [match] because if you f***ing yeet, yeet, yeet, yeet, and then you got a match, you’re dead. So he did that, and he cut it off quick. They came with him, they said one more time, he went over to the announce table. Perfect camera shot.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.