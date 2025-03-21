Kevin Nash Believes John Cena Should Retire As A Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including how he thinks John Cena should retire as a heel.

Nash said, “The thing about the Cena situation is, I read something today on a comment somewhere, was you know the Cena run has an expiration date. That changes everything. The one person said, ‘Wouldn’t it be Shakespearean if Cena rode off as a heel and basically the story was that he’s been that this whole time and you dumb fucks bought it for 20 years, that he was a good guy?’ I said, there’s a hell of a way to go. You’re never gonna take away from his legacy. You’re never going to take away from the fact that he’s done more Make-a-Wishes than probably the entire rest of the athletes on the planet.”

On Cena retiring as a babyface:

“If he wants it. When John comes back, if I’m in charge and John comes to me and he says, ‘I want to do a retirement thing,’ I don’t know if it was pitched, if Paul said, ‘Hey, what do you think about a heel turn before you go out the back door,’ and John says, ‘Yeah, as long as we rectify it.’ When it comes down to it, it can always be a situation where it’s that last night, and something’s going down, and it’s the old Popeye. ‘It’s all I can stand because I stand no more,’ and he comes back to his senses. But people are a lot smarter than they used to be when it comes to wrestling. They’re gonna want this tied up in a bow. If you turn him and he’s been effective.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)