Kevin Nash Believes Karrion Kross Is Ready For A Main Event Spot In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Karrion Kross.

Nash said, “I follow him. I watch the show. There’s been a couple of times I thought that they were going to do something with him and they didn’t.”

On if Kross is ready for a main event run:

“No, he’s definitely ready. You’ve [just] got so much talent there now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

