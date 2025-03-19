Kevin Nash Believes Randy Orton Should Join John Cena & The Rock’s Heel Stable

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including John Cena’s heel turn and how he thinks WWE should have “The Viper” Randy Orton join Cena and “The Final Boss” The Rock.

Nash said, “Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock. It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged. I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get [Steve] Austin or ‘Taker, if they had a year left in them, then you could get that…you know what I mean? Then it’s a different era. It’s none of the new guys. But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)