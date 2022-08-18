Kevin Nash Blasts Vince McMahon’s Regime for “Dismantling” What Triple H Built in NXT

During his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Triple H and the changes made to WWE NXT by the Vince McMahon regime when Triple H was ill.

“You have to meet his mother and father. His mother and father are like salt of the earth. Two of the nicest human beings on the planet. His socialization process is as close to Leave It to Beaver as probably you could have. I guess when you don’t go through life with a f**king backpack full of f**king baggage. I think that maybe life’s a little bit — He just didn’t have [baggage]. It was strange because I’ve just never been around anybody with no vices. Like wow, like you’re really f**king talented, you cut a good promo, you’re vegan, you’re funny as f**k, you don’t miss a workout, and you don’t have any vices.”

“He’s got an eye for talent, that’s for sure. Look at the people that he’s kind of hand-picked and pushed up on the WWE product on RAW. Every time one of them went up there, man it was just like, ‘how quick can we dismantle what got him over and f**k this dude up?’ It was just like when he got sick when he had the heart episode. They couldn’t f**king get down there and dismantle what he had built in NXT quick enough. I thought that was f**ked up, man.”