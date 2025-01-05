Kevin Nash Breaks Down The Key Ingredients Of A Great Wrestling Worker

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including what makes a wrestler a great worker.

Nash said, “To me, one of the hugest — you have to put equal parts of ingredients into something to make them a great worker. I think the first thing is believability. Are they believable? Rey Mysterio was absolutely believable, so it has nothing to do with physical size. Then it’s their, does their sh*t look real? When they turn the gear on and they start throwing boots or fists, does that look or mimic a shoot. I think that’s huge.”

On a mark being unable to be a great worker:

“Then, to me, are they a mark? If they’re a mark, they’re never going to be a great work. If they won’t put people over, it’s like, yeah [they’re not a great worker]. If they’re not willing to teach — if they’re just a mark for themselves.”

