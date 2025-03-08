Kevin Nash Calls Hulk Hogan One Of The Best Workers Of All-Time

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including why he believes fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the best workers of all-time.

Nash said, “I appreciate the athleticism [of wrestlers today]. But when I watch somebody come down there and throw punches before they send the guy off and do the athleticism?. But work-rate doesn’t mean f***ing doing a bunch of moves. Work-rate means telling a story – one of the best workers of all time was Hogan… You watch him against The Rock in Toronto, and I mean, you know that’s working! That’s the work. The work isn’t whether or not you can do a f***ing, like, land a Moonsault. That tells me that you f***ing either spent time on a trampoline.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.