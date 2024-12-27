Kevin Nash Calls John Cena “The Last Old-School Guy”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including his belief that 16-time World Champion John Cena is the last old-school guy.

Nash said, “I spent a little time with Cena when I came back. He liked lifting. I liked the way he carried himself. I think Cena was the last old-school guy to come through. Cena was the last old-school guy.”

