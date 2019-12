– Kevin Nash revealed on Twitter that he will not be part of Chris Jericho’s upcoming cruise:

Would like to express my apologies for having to cancel my attendance on the @IAmJericho cruise. I've been cast in a film and my shooting schedule is in conflict with the event. I'll be on the next one. Party hard enough and I'm sure you'll forget who was and wasn't on the ship

— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) 21 December 2019