Kevin Nash Comments on Potential nWo Night in WWE, Triple H in Commentators Headsets

On the “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver recently discussed the DX reunion that took place on last Monday’s WWE RAW. When Nash saw Triple H in Gorilla wearing glasses spoofing Vince McMahon at the opening of the show, he initially assumed the segment with DX on RAW was going to be more than one segment with Triple H having to be coaxed into doing it by the other members:

“I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show. I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.”

Nash was questioned if Triple H is in the commentators headsets like Vince McMahon:

“Yeah. Commentating is one of the things that allows you to create and then push your vision. So Paul may know where the story is going and not necessarily the commentators, or Paul may see something that transpires in that segment that needs to be addressed because he’s going to go somewhere with it. But he’s not going to sit there and tell them play-by-play what they need to say like Vince was doing which was making people insane, from what I’ve heard.”

When asked if he would participate in a NWO night if the WWE approached him about it, Nash responded:

“I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott (Hall). They wanted to do something at WrestleMania, but for me, it was just too soon, and depending on what they would want to do moving forward, it would depend. I don’t want to break down on TV. I just had to go to my happy place to get through this conversation. It’s not time yet. I know that. That’s my opinion and I’m entitled to that.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)