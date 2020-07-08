Kevin Nash Comments On The NWO Debut

Kevin Nash tweeted on Tuesday to mark 24 years since he, Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall formed the NWO at WCW Bash at The Beach 1996.

Nash wrote: “Happy 24th Birthday to us. NWO 4 Life. Thanks to the legion of fans some have been on for the whole ride others joined today. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

It was on July 7, 1996 when Nash, Hall and Hogan came together to launch the most popular stable in wrestling history.