Kevin Nash Comments On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Possibly Happening At WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock’s return to WWE RAW last week, and the comments at the end of his promo, appear to confirm that Rock vs. Roman Reigns is finally happening. The question is, if the match takes place at WrestleMania, will Cody Rhodes complete his story this year, or will his match with Reigns be postponed until next year?

If it comes down to Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, and if Reigns wins, he will be on track to surpass Hulk Hogan’s first title reign. Reigns has held the Undisputed Universal Championship for over 1125 days, the longest title reign since 1988. However, if WWE wants him to surpass Hogan’s 1,474 days as champion, he will have to keep the title until September.

On the most recent “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash discussed the top WrestleMania 40 spots. Nash explained, “The bottom line is, I mean there’s four spots. I don’t see them taking the belt off Seth and I don’t see them taking the belt off of Roman. Don’t you think they want Roman to pass the Hogan streak? I mean, there’s no upside in having Dwayne go over. I think Dwayne would do the job much like Hogan did for Dwayne in Toronto.”

Nash was also asked to name his top managers. He mentioned some names that are on most people’s Mt. Rushmore, as well as one that younger fans may be unfamiliar with (Freddie Blassie).

“I’m going to go with Heenan, Corny, Heyman, Blassie,” Nash said.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



