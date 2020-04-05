Kevin Nash Comments On Wrestlemania 36 Night 1

2020 WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this evening to comment on Night One of WrestleMania 36. He gave props to SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso for their Ladder Match, AJ Styles and The Undertaker for the Boneyard Match, and new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

“Really enjoyed part one of @WrestleMania. Hard to work to an empty area. To do a ladder match with those bumps to no one was amazing. The @undertaker vs @AJStylesOrg match was very entertaining. Great production quality. Congratulations @BraunStrowman well deserved,” Nash wrote.

Nash was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Week before it was nixed. As noted, the induction ceremony is rumored for SummerSlam Weekend but that hasn’t been confirmed.

You can see Nash’s full tweet below: