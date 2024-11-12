Kevin Nash Confirms He’ll Be Back To 100% In 3 Months

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to his official Twitter (X) account to provide an update on his health, noting he is in perfect health and he just has an injury that needs to be repaired. Nash also revealed he will be 100% in 3 months.

Nash wrote, “I sent a video of me apologizing for not traveling this past weekend. It’s due to an injury that will be repaired. Not a health issue. I’m in perfect health. I have a disc herniation at two levels. The procedure is same day and I’ll walk out to my vehicle. I’ll be 100% in 3 months.”

You can check out Nash’s post below.